Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as investors await Powell’s testimony

With the Fed holding interest rates steady, markets eagerly anticipate the chair’s coming testimony for future rate hints

BL Premium
19 June 2023 - 18:38 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE closed weaker on Monday, along with its global peers, as investors looked ahead to US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony this week for clues on the monetary policy outlook.

The US central bank kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.0-5.25%, matching market expectations of pausing the cycle after 10 consecutive rate increases. However, the upbeat federal open market committee (FOMC) economic projections and Powell’s speech backed the hawkish Fed bias surrounding the July meeting, with investors still unclear if the central bank would continue to hold rates for long...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.