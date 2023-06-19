Business Day TV talks to Sithembile Bopela from FNB Wealth and Investments
The Warsaw affair cost us dearly in reputation and rand
A clean-up at the National Lotteries Commission has led to the replacement of the NLC board and much of the senior executive
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
The building materials group aims to meet customer demand and enhance operational efficiency with the acquisition
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Rapid ice melt could lead to flooding followed by water shortages across eight countries in the region, report says
Victory over World Cup semifinalists Morocco gives SA hope in Ivory Coast
Fleet groundings and huge losses give way to huge profits and record orders
The JSE closed weaker on Monday, along with its global peers, as investors looked ahead to US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s testimony this week for clues on the monetary policy outlook.
The US central bank kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.0-5.25%, matching market expectations of pausing the cycle after 10 consecutive rate increases. However, the upbeat federal open market committee (FOMC) economic projections and Powell’s speech backed the hawkish Fed bias surrounding the July meeting, with investors still unclear if the central bank would continue to hold rates for long...
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as investors await Powell’s testimony
With the Fed holding interest rates steady, markets eagerly anticipate the chair’s coming testimony for future rate hints
