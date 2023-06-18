Markets

WATCH: Fed hits pause but investors are bracing for more hikes ahead

Business Day TV speaks to Old Mutual Wealth investment strategist Izak Odendaal

18 June 2023 - 21:32
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

The Fed decided to keep rates unchanged at its June meeting. While some traders welcomed the move others were sceptical, warning that this is not the end of the hiking cycle. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth, Izak Odendaal.

