The Fed decided to keep rates unchanged at its June meeting. While some traders welcomed the move others were sceptical, warning that this is not the end of the hiking cycle. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth, Izak Odendaal.
WATCH: Fed hits pause but investors are bracing for more hikes ahead
Business Day TV speaks to Old Mutual Wealth investment strategist Izak Odendaal
