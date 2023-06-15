Markets

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments

15 June 2023 - 13:38
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the JSE’s performance this afternoon

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Karl Gevers
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Byron Lotter from Vetsact joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance
Markets
2 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE firm as Fed seen ...
Markets
2.
Gold hits three-month low on rate-hike ...
Markets
3.
Oil slides on China recovery concerns
Markets
4.
Asian stocks falter as Fed signals more US rate ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.