Oil steadies on China refinery data

Oil prices steadied on Thursday as the market balanced a jump in refinery runs in China, the world’s top crude importer, with a weak economic backdrop.
Brent crude futures were up 3c to $73.23 a barrel at 9.03am GMT. West Texas Intermediate rose 1c, or 0.01%, to $68.28 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell 1.5% on Wednesday.
The market saw some support after data on Thursday showed China’s oil refinery throughput in May rising 15.4% from a year earlier, hitting its second highest total on record. Still, a weak economic outlook weighed as the country’s industrial output and retail sales growth in May missed forecasts.
Also capping price gains were fears that higher interest rates would slow the US and European economies, and lower oil demand.
The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but signalled at least half of a percentage point increase to borrowing costs by the end of this year.
The European Central Bank is expected to increase the deposit rate by 25 basis points to 3.5% later in the day, the highest level in 22 years, and leave the door open to further hikes.
The Bank of England is set to take a monetary policy decision on June 22, with UK interest rates expected to rise above those in the US this year.
Analysts, however, expect oil prices to see support later in the year as voluntary cuts by Opec+ countries implemented in May, and from Saudi Arabia in July, coincide with robust demand.
UBS expects a supply deficit of about 1.5-million barrels a day in June and more than 2-million bbl/day in July.
“Once these deficits become visible in on-land oil inventories, we expect oil prices to trend higher,” the bank said in a note on Thursday.
Reuters
Global markets slip as ECB looks set to hike
JSE weaker as investors mull Fed’s hawkish tone
