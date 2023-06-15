Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by another 25 basis points
Signing the bill into law will kill what is left of our sickly healthcare system; people will die like flies
All non-managerial employees will receive annual pay increases of 7% each year until 2026
Songezo Zibi’s mission is to reignite our belief in a shared moral universe, a feat that could redefine SA politics
Cement maker to report lower sales volumes in its next annual results
Business Day TV spoke to the Financial Mail’s money editor, Giulietta Talevi, for her views on Ramaphosa’s leadership in this economically crucial time
The project is aimed at driving financial growth within SA’s creative industry
The former PM labelled the committee that investigated him a ‘kangaroo court’ and its report a ‘charade’
The Pretoria runner recently clocked an SA record in the 100m hurdles in Italy
The Mission X design study pays homage to iconic sports cars while teasing an electrifying future of high-performance possibilities
The JSE reversed earlier losses on Thursday to close in positive territory as investors digested the US Federal Reserve pausing its rate-hiking cycle, while signaling that two more rate hikes may still be in store later in the year.
In line with market expectations, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged at a target range of 5%-5.25%, ending a streak of 10 consecutive hikes...
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firm as investors digest Fed policy outcome
