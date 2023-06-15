Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firm as investors digest Fed policy outcome

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by another 25 basis points

BL Premium
15 June 2023 - 19:04 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE reversed earlier losses on Thursday to close in positive territory as investors digested the US Federal Reserve pausing its rate-hiking cycle, while signaling that two more rate hikes may still be in store later in the year. 

In line with market expectations, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged at a target range of 5%-5.25%, ending a streak of 10 consecutive hikes...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.