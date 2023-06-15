Markets

JSE weaker as investors mull Fed’s hawkish tone

Local bourse slips amid concern that US Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates twice more in 2023

15 June 2023 - 11:46 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, while its global peers were mixed after the US Federal Reserve paused its rate-hiking campaign, but indicated it would hike rates twice more in 2023.

In line with market expectations, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged at a target range of 5%-5.25%, ending a streak of 10 consecutive hikes...

