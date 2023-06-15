Gains after Wednesday’s plunge capped by the country’s weak economic outlook and higher interest rates
Organisations opposed a UK bill seeking to bar trophy imports are shooting into the dark, according to a new study
Justice & correctional services minister says the NPA did not botch paperwork after an UAE court denied the request
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Cement maker to report lower sales volumes in its next annual results
Long-term trends suggest waning consumer resilience as rate hikes continue to register
Enabling legislative and fiscal environment is required for producers to adopt coal replacement strategies
Lidia Thorpe says she experienced sexual comments and was inappropriately propositioned
The Pretoria runner recently clocked an SA record in the 100m hurdles in Italy
The Mission X design study pays homage to iconic sports cars while teasing an electrifying future of high-performance possibilities
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, while its global peers were mixed after the US Federal Reserve paused its rate-hiking campaign, but indicated it would hike rates twice more in 2023.
In line with market expectations, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged at a target range of 5%-5.25%, ending a streak of 10 consecutive hikes...
JSE weaker as investors mull Fed’s hawkish tone
Local bourse slips amid concern that US Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates twice more in 2023
