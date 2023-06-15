Gold hits three-month low on rate-hike expectations

Brent crude futures fall 0.3% as country’s industrial output and retail sales growth in May miss forecasts
Enabling legislative and fiscal environment is required for producers to adopt coal replacement strategies
Consensus statement will shape the way professional and recreational athletes are managed
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Cement maker to report lower sales volumes in its next annual results
Long-term trends suggest waning consumer resilience as rate hikes continue to register
Court dismisses Ben Roberts-Smith’s defamation case against three newspapers
The Pretoria runner recently clocked an SA record in the 100m hurdles in Italy
Sundar Pichai says caution is appropriate before releasing new products
Gold prices fell to a near three-month low on Thursday as the dollar gained after the US Federal Reserve hinted at further rate hikes this year.
Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,935.09 per ounce by 4.40am GMT, hitting its lowest since March 17. US gold futures dropped 1.1% to $1,947.10.
The Fed, in new economic projections, signalled that a stronger-than-expected economy and a slower decline in inflation will result in a likely rise in borrowing costs by another half-a-percentage point by the end of this year.
“Expectations of two more rate increases have weighed on gold and prices could see more selling pressure, with next support seen at the $1,920 level,” said Brian Lan, of Singapore dealer GoldSilver Central.
“[The] Fed has more or less given the market a direction” as prices were swaying in a certain range, he added.
The US dollar index climbed, making bullion more expensive for those holding other currencies.
Traders are now pricing in a roughly 72% chance of a Fed rate hike in July, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.
“We are also entering a seasonally slow period for physical demand, suggesting gold prices are more likely to drift lower in coming sessions barring a sharp slowdown in US economic data, which could spur interest in the gold market,” Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper said.
Markets will now look ahead to a host of US economic data expected later in the day, including the weekly jobless claims at 12.30am GMT.
Focus also remains on the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, where it is expected to raise borrowing costs to their highest level in 22 years on Thursday and leave the door open to more hikes, extending its fight against high inflation even as the eurozone economy flags.
Spot silver fell nearly 2% to $23.4654 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.6% to $969.61 and palladium lost 1% to $1,371.44.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold hits three-month low on rate-hike expectations
Traders price in a 72% chance of a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike in July
Gold prices fell to a near three-month low on Thursday as the dollar gained after the US Federal Reserve hinted at further rate hikes this year.
Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,935.09 per ounce by 4.40am GMT, hitting its lowest since March 17. US gold futures dropped 1.1% to $1,947.10.
The Fed, in new economic projections, signalled that a stronger-than-expected economy and a slower decline in inflation will result in a likely rise in borrowing costs by another half-a-percentage point by the end of this year.
“Expectations of two more rate increases have weighed on gold and prices could see more selling pressure, with next support seen at the $1,920 level,” said Brian Lan, of Singapore dealer GoldSilver Central.
“[The] Fed has more or less given the market a direction” as prices were swaying in a certain range, he added.
The US dollar index climbed, making bullion more expensive for those holding other currencies.
Traders are now pricing in a roughly 72% chance of a Fed rate hike in July, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.
“We are also entering a seasonally slow period for physical demand, suggesting gold prices are more likely to drift lower in coming sessions barring a sharp slowdown in US economic data, which could spur interest in the gold market,” Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper said.
Markets will now look ahead to a host of US economic data expected later in the day, including the weekly jobless claims at 12.30am GMT.
Focus also remains on the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, where it is expected to raise borrowing costs to their highest level in 22 years on Thursday and leave the door open to more hikes, extending its fight against high inflation even as the eurozone economy flags.
Spot silver fell nearly 2% to $23.4654 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.6% to $969.61 and palladium lost 1% to $1,371.44.
Reuters
Gold climbs as dollar weakens
Gold ticks up while market looks to US CPI and Fed move
Gold edges down as dollar holds firm before Bank meetings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.