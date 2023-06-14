Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE firm as Fed seen holding steady

Positive inflation data boosts the case for US central bank hitting the pause button on rates

14 June 2023 - 18:57 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand firmed to the best level in more than a month on Wednesday, while the JSE edged higher with investors on tenterhooks before the US federal open market committee (FOMC) statement on interest rates.

The local currency gained as much as 1.9%, touching R18.2425/$ as “US inflation figures showed that the reduction in price pressures continued, aiding market sentiment”, said Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop...

