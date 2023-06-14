Stock market and government bonds surge as investors welcome latest reforms by President Bola Tinubu
30 years ago I never thought we would still be fighting against child marriage, female genital mutilation, and ensuring access to basic reproductive and sexual health services
The government must be firm in its non-aligned position, even if Agoa is at stake, says minister
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
British energy major will increase its overall shareholder distribution to up to 40% of cash flow
Long-term trends suggest waning consumer resilience as rate hikes continue to register
Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier highlights areas in which regulatory change could increase access to capital
Details of the trip have been kept under wraps amid security concerns
The Pretoria runner recently clocked an SA record in the 100m hurdles in Italy
The blue oval will make its debut in one of the world’s toughest off-road race in 2024
The rand firmed to the best level in more than a month on Wednesday, while the JSE edged higher with investors on tenterhooks before the US federal open market committee (FOMC) statement on interest rates.
The local currency gained as much as 1.9%, touching R18.2425/$ as “US inflation figures showed that the reduction in price pressures continued, aiding market sentiment”, said Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop...
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE firm as Fed seen holding steady
Positive inflation data boosts the case for US central bank hitting the pause button on rates
