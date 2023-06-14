Gold climbs as dollar weakens

An unexpected increase in US crude oil stocks of one-million barrels hints at weak demand, lowering prices of black gold
Courts should continue to protect their processes from abuse by influential people
Weaknesses may imperil its plan to raise R7bn to refinance maturing bonds
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier highlights areas in which regulatory change could increase access to capital
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Moments after he surrendered to law enforcement officers he was placed under arrest
Coach Fourie wants Cheetahs to avoid a slow start and not to concede too many penalties
Everyone should run away to sea just once. Paul Ash experiences the lows, and then the highs, of a voyage on the sail training ship Picton Castle
Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, helped by a softer dollar as investors looked to the Federal Reserve’s much-awaited policy decision after the US inflation print cemented bets for a pause in rate hikes.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,947.25 per ounce by 2.57AM GMT. US gold futures edged higher by 0.1% to $1,960.50.
The US dollar eased slightly, making greenback-priced bullion more appealing to overseas buyers.
The US consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.0% in May, its smallest annual increase in more than two years, but stayed well above the Fed’s 2% target. In the 12 months through May, core CPI climbed 5.3%, showing that underlying price pressures remained strong.
“The Fed, while it may pause at this meeting, will certainly maintain a tightening bias for the foreseeable future [given the core inflation number],” Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY securities said.
Fed officials sat down on Tuesday for their first meeting in 15 months with no pre-determined interest-rate hike on the table, in what amounts to the debut gathering of the “will-they-or-won’t-they” era.
Expectations the Fed will keep its target rate unchanged in a range of 5%-5.25% are at 95.4%, according to CME’s Fedwatch tool.
“Growing realisation that the Fed is unlikely to cut rates for the rest of this year has seen a lot of investors exit the gold market of late. The price action in the recent range has been cause for caution, but it does look as though the buyside is going to win out in this epic struggle,” Bennett added.
While gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates generally weigh on the non-yielding asset’s appeal.
Spot silver advanced 0.6% to $23.8139 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $979.05 and palladium advanced 0.2% to $1,363.36.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold climbs as dollar weakens
Lower US inflation and a softer greenback boost bullion amid an expected Fed rate-hike pause
Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, helped by a softer dollar as investors looked to the Federal Reserve’s much-awaited policy decision after the US inflation print cemented bets for a pause in rate hikes.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,947.25 per ounce by 2.57AM GMT. US gold futures edged higher by 0.1% to $1,960.50.
The US dollar eased slightly, making greenback-priced bullion more appealing to overseas buyers.
The US consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.0% in May, its smallest annual increase in more than two years, but stayed well above the Fed’s 2% target. In the 12 months through May, core CPI climbed 5.3%, showing that underlying price pressures remained strong.
“The Fed, while it may pause at this meeting, will certainly maintain a tightening bias for the foreseeable future [given the core inflation number],” Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY securities said.
Fed officials sat down on Tuesday for their first meeting in 15 months with no pre-determined interest-rate hike on the table, in what amounts to the debut gathering of the “will-they-or-won’t-they” era.
Expectations the Fed will keep its target rate unchanged in a range of 5%-5.25% are at 95.4%, according to CME’s Fedwatch tool.
“Growing realisation that the Fed is unlikely to cut rates for the rest of this year has seen a lot of investors exit the gold market of late. The price action in the recent range has been cause for caution, but it does look as though the buyside is going to win out in this epic struggle,” Bennett added.
While gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates generally weigh on the non-yielding asset’s appeal.
Spot silver advanced 0.6% to $23.8139 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $979.05 and palladium advanced 0.2% to $1,363.36.
Reuters
Gold ticks up while market looks to US CPI and Fed move
Gold edges down as dollar holds firm before Bank meetings
Gold heads for weekly rise on hopes Fed will delay rate hikes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.