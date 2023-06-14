Global equities buoyant as Fed prepares statement

US central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, which is likely to spur economic growth and oil demand
Global shares edged higher and the dollar held near three-week lows on Wednesday as traders were all but certain that the US Federal Reserve will refrain from hiking interest rates later in the session.
Overnight, the much-watched US CPI report showed prices barely rose in May, with just a 0.1% increase from the prior month. On an annual basis, consumer prices rose 4%, the least in more than two years, slowing from April’s 4.9%.
That has crystallised traders’ views that the Fed is unlikely to hike rates later on Wednesday. They now see more than a 90% chance of the bank staying put, and global stock markets were in an upbeat mood as a result.
The pan-regional Euro Stoxx 600 index was up 0.5% by 9.10am GMT. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were both up 0.2%, setting Wall Street for further gains after US stocks rallied to 14-month highs overnight.
“Having already flagged the possibility of a pause I think it’s unlikely that [the Fed] would veer off course at this particular juncture,” said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank in London.
“They do clearly appear to be approaching this on a somewhat cautious basis given the elevated level of uncertainty. The CPI data yesterday was pretty much bang in line so nothing there to challenge this outlook.”
Market pricing suggests a pause is all but certain, but traders are also bracing for the possibility of a hawkish surprise, with a 60% probability of a 25 basis-point hike priced in by July.
Two-year Treasury yields were down 5 bps to 4.65% after hitting the highest since March on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 3 bps to 3.81% after touching the highest in 2½ weeks on Tuesday.
“We think it will be a hawkish pause as the Fed emphasises that the hiking cycle might not be done. Whether the pause turns into a skip will depend on incoming data,” said Eugene Leow, senior rates strategist at DBS Bank.
The dollar was down 0.1% against major peers, hovering near a three-week low it reached on Tuesday.
Stocks were also upbeat in parts of Asia. Tokyo’s Nikkei continued to outperform, closing at a fresh 33-year high before the Bank of Japan's policy meeting on Friday where it is expected to maintain its ultra-loose policy.
Chinese blue chips marked the fifth straight session of gains on hopes for more economic stimulus, which could come on Thursday when China’s central bank is expected to cut rates on medium-term policy loans after a short-term lending rate cut on Tuesday.
But the inflation outlook is causing jitters elsewhere. In the UK, where data showing a rapid pickup in wage growth on Tuesday has prompted traders to raise their bets on Bank of England rate hikes, sterling touched a fresh one-month high of $1.2638, boosted by the rate hike bets.
UK government bonds calmed on Wednesday and yields were slightly lower on the day after Tuesday’s sell-off that sent two-year yields surging 25 bps points, above levels seen during September’s “mini budget” crisis.
German two-year bond yields touched a fresh high since March.
The euro was up 0.1%, hovering just below Tuesday’s three-week high, but Chinese stimulus is denting the yuan, which fell to a 6½-month low after Tuesday’s rate cut and anticipation of more.
Gold was 0.4% higher at $1,950.99 an ounce
Reuters
