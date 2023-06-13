Markets

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Byron Lotter from Vetsact

13 June 2023 - 13:13 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Byron Lotter from Vetsact joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand touches best level in one month
Markets
2.
Gold ticks up while market looks to US CPI and ...
Markets
3.
JSE lifts on hope the US Fed might pause rate ...
Markets
4.
Shares in Asia slightly up after rally on Wall ...
Markets
5.
Oil prices rise after taking a tumble on Monday
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.