Oil prices rise after taking a tumble on Monday

London — Oil prices ticked up on Tuesday on apparent bargain hunting, recovering some ground from the previous day’s plunge.
But gains were limited as investors remained cautious ahead of key policy decisions by central banks and on weak economic data from China.
Brent crude futures climbed 80c, or 1.1%, to $72.64 a barrel by 8.25am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $67.64 a barrel, up 52c, or 0.8%.
Brent's six-month backwardation, a market structure whereby shorter-dated futures trade above longer-dated ones, has fallen to its lowest since March at around $1.10, indicating faltering market confidence in demand outstripping supply over the year.
“For market participants to start building up long positions again, they are likely to need to see larger inventory declines,” said UBS strategist Giovanni Staunovo, adding that he expected this to happen within weeks.
Both benchmarks fell about $3 a barrel on Monday after analysts highlighted rising global supplies and concerns about demand growth just ahead of US inflation data due at 12.30pm GMT and a US Fed monetary policy meeting concluding on Wednesday.
Most market participants expect the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged. The Fed’s rate hikes have strengthened the greenback, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies weighing on oil prices.
The European Central Bank is expected to hike interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point on Thursday while the Bank of Japan is expected to maintain its ultra-loose policy on Friday.
In China, disappointing economic data last week raised concerns about demand growth in the world's largest crude importer. Its central bank lowered a short-term lending rate on Tuesday to restore market confidence.
Demand jitters offset a temporary boost in oil prices from Saudi Arabia's pledge to cut more production in July.
Oil demand outlooks from Opec due on Tuesday and the International Energy Agency due on Wednesday will provide further trading cues.
Reuters
Oil prices rise after taking a tumble on Monday
Both benchmarks fell about $3 a barrel on Monday after analysts noted rising global supplies and concern about demand growth
