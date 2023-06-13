MARKET WRAP: JSE rallies on bets Fed will hold rising rates

Inflation cooling to lowest annual rate in two years takes pressure off Fed
The JSE gained the most in more than two months on Tuesday, firming along with its global peers on bets that the US Federal Reserve will pause interest rate hikes after the country’s consumer inflation continued to slow as expected.
Consumer price inflation (CPI), which measures changes in a multitude of goods and services, increased just 0.1% for the month, bringing the annual level down to 4%, in line with market consensus. According to Bloomberg, that 12-month increase was the smallest since March 2021, when inflation was just beginning to rise to what would become the highest in 41 years...
