JSE lifts on hope the US Fed might pause rate increases
The Fed has increased rates 10 consecutive times since starting a policy-tightening cycle in March 2022
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning along with its global peers, as investors bet that the US Federal Reserve will skip increasing interest rates when the central bank concludes its policy meeting on Wednesday.
Bloomberg reports that markets are pricing in a roughly 72% chance that there will be no hike. The Fed has increased rates 10 consecutive times since starting this latest policy-tightening cycle in March 2022, in a fight to reign in decades-high inflation...
