Bengaluru — Gold edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar softened, though prices moved in a tight range as traders awaited US inflation data later in the day and the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,960.59 an ounce by 4.26am GMT. US gold futures advanced 0.3% to $1,974.60. The US dollar eased 0.2%, making greenback-priced bullion more appealing to overseas buyers.
“The market is waiting for the US consumer price index (CPI) and Federal Reserve monetary policy committee meeting to provide a clearer direction on gold price. However, there is a lack of catalyst for gold to outperform other asset classes regardless of US Fed policy decision-making,” said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory firm AirGuide.
The CPI for May is expected to show a slowing rise in inflation on a year-over-year basis to 4.1% from the April reading of 4.9%, according to economists polled by Reuters, with a monthly increase of 0.2%, down from a 0.4% rise the previous month.
While gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher rates to tame price pressures generally weigh on the non-yielding asset’s appeal.
Traders are pricing in an 81% chance of the Fed keeping rates on hold, and a 19% chance of a 25 basis point rate hike, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
“Gold should keep trending sideways towards the 100-day moving average of $1,941/oz, if this breaks the next support level in the 200-day moving average of $1,841/oz,” AirGuide’s Langford said.
The European Central Bank will deliver its rate decision on Thursday and is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points. But the Bank of Japan, which will announce its verdict on Friday, is expected to maintain its loose policy.
Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.4% to $24.1395 an ounce, platinum climbed 0.5% to $994.47, and palladium advanced 0.9% to $1,361.62.
Gold ticks up while market looks to US CPI and Fed move
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.