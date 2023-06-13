Bargain hunting pushes oil prices up

The Fed has increased rates 10 consecutive times since starting a policy-tightening cycle in March 2022
Voters ought to disregard populist promises as meaningless waffle
Plan to secure maintenance contracts is an major step aimed at solving one the biggest headaches for the national rail operator
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Property fund aims to reduce loan-to-value ratio which has risen to 61%
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day economics writer Thuletho Zwane
Asset managers with key stakes in construction companies have a duty to help them address challenges
Poll shows 49% of respondents support the change
The Serbian became the leading men’s Grand Slam winner at the French Open — and can clock up more
The Brics leaders have more in common with their former oppressors in the West than with the poor in their countries
Tokyo/Singapore — Oil prices traded up on Tuesday on bargain hunting, recovering ground from the previous day’s plunge, but gains were limited as investors remained cautious ahead of policy decisions by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks.
Brent crude futures climbed 52c, or 0.7%, to $72.34 a barrel by 3.40am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $67.47 a barrel, up 35c, or 0.5%.
Both benchmarks fell about $3 a barrel on Monday after analysts highlighted rising global supplies and concerns about demand growth just ahead of inflation data and a two-day Fed monetary policy meeting concluding on Wednesday.
“Some investors looked for bargains after the previous day’s heavy selling while others held back their positions with speculation that Saudi Arabia may cut production additionally,” said Tatsufumi Okoshi, a senior economist at Nomura Securities.
Oil prices could fall further because of China’s faltering economic recovery, he said, predicting WTI would trade in the range of $62.50 to $75 a barrel during the summer, but mainly below $70 a barrel.
Most market participants expect the US central bank to leave interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting. The Fed’s rate hikes have strengthened the greenback, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies and weighing on prices.
The European Central Bank is expected to hike interest rates by another quarter percentage point on Thursday to tame stubborn inflation. But the Bank of Japan, which will announce its plan on Friday, is expected to maintain its loose policy.
In China, disappointing economic data last week raised concerns about demand growth in the world’s largest crude importer, offsetting a boost in prices from Saudi Arabia’s pledge to cut an extra 1-million barrels a day of production in July.
The market was also waiting for demand outlooks from oil cartel Opec and the International Energy Agency (IEA), due later on Tuesday, Nomura’s Okoshi said.
“In our view, the latest fall in oil prices increases the probability Saudi Arabia will at least extend supply cuts currently in place for July,” National Australia Bank analysts said in a note. “On this basis, market speculation on the potential for further supply cuts at the next Opec meeting is likely to drive oil price volatility.”
Saudi Arabia last week said it would cut its July output by 1-million barrels a day to 9-million barrels a day, its biggest reduction in years, in a move to boost prices.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bargain hunting pushes oil prices up
Tokyo/Singapore — Oil prices traded up on Tuesday on bargain hunting, recovering ground from the previous day’s plunge, but gains were limited as investors remained cautious ahead of policy decisions by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks.
Brent crude futures climbed 52c, or 0.7%, to $72.34 a barrel by 3.40am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $67.47 a barrel, up 35c, or 0.5%.
Both benchmarks fell about $3 a barrel on Monday after analysts highlighted rising global supplies and concerns about demand growth just ahead of inflation data and a two-day Fed monetary policy meeting concluding on Wednesday.
“Some investors looked for bargains after the previous day’s heavy selling while others held back their positions with speculation that Saudi Arabia may cut production additionally,” said Tatsufumi Okoshi, a senior economist at Nomura Securities.
Oil prices could fall further because of China’s faltering economic recovery, he said, predicting WTI would trade in the range of $62.50 to $75 a barrel during the summer, but mainly below $70 a barrel.
Most market participants expect the US central bank to leave interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting. The Fed’s rate hikes have strengthened the greenback, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies and weighing on prices.
The European Central Bank is expected to hike interest rates by another quarter percentage point on Thursday to tame stubborn inflation. But the Bank of Japan, which will announce its plan on Friday, is expected to maintain its loose policy.
In China, disappointing economic data last week raised concerns about demand growth in the world’s largest crude importer, offsetting a boost in prices from Saudi Arabia’s pledge to cut an extra 1-million barrels a day of production in July.
The market was also waiting for demand outlooks from oil cartel Opec and the International Energy Agency (IEA), due later on Tuesday, Nomura’s Okoshi said.
“In our view, the latest fall in oil prices increases the probability Saudi Arabia will at least extend supply cuts currently in place for July,” National Australia Bank analysts said in a note. “On this basis, market speculation on the potential for further supply cuts at the next Opec meeting is likely to drive oil price volatility.”
Saudi Arabia last week said it would cut its July output by 1-million barrels a day to 9-million barrels a day, its biggest reduction in years, in a move to boost prices.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil slides ahead of Fed meet and demand concerns
Oil inches down as investors mull Fed’s rates move
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.