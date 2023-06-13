Markets

Bargain hunting pushes oil prices up

13 June 2023 - 07:19 Yuka Obayashi and Emily Chow
Picture: 123RF/EVGENII BASHTA
Tokyo/Singapore — Oil prices traded up on Tuesday on bargain hunting, recovering ground from the previous day’s plunge, but gains were limited as investors remained cautious ahead of policy decisions by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks.

Brent crude futures climbed 52c, or 0.7%, to $72.34 a barrel by 3.40am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $67.47 a barrel, up 35c, or 0.5%.

Both benchmarks fell about $3 a barrel on Monday after analysts highlighted rising global supplies and concerns about demand growth just ahead of inflation data and a two-day Fed monetary policy meeting concluding on Wednesday.

“Some investors looked for bargains after the previous day’s heavy selling while others held back their positions with speculation that Saudi Arabia may cut production additionally,” said Tatsufumi Okoshi, a senior economist at Nomura Securities.

Oil prices could fall further because of China’s faltering economic recovery, he said, predicting WTI would trade in the range of $62.50 to $75 a barrel during the summer, but mainly below $70 a barrel.

Most market participants expect the US central bank to leave interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting. The Fed’s rate hikes have strengthened the greenback, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies and weighing on prices.

The European Central Bank is expected to hike interest rates by another quarter percentage point on Thursday to tame stubborn inflation. But the Bank of Japan, which will announce its plan on Friday, is expected to maintain its loose policy.

In China, disappointing economic data last week raised concerns about demand growth in the world’s largest crude importer, offsetting a boost in prices from Saudi Arabia’s pledge to cut an extra 1-million barrels a day of production in July.

The market was also waiting for demand outlooks from oil cartel Opec and the International Energy Agency (IEA), due later on Tuesday, Nomura’s Okoshi said.

“In our view, the latest fall in oil prices increases the probability Saudi Arabia will at least extend supply cuts currently in place for July,” National Australia Bank analysts said in a note. “On this basis, market speculation on the potential for further supply cuts at the next Opec meeting is likely to drive oil price volatility.”

Saudi Arabia last week said it would cut its July output by 1-million barrels a day to 9-million barrels a day, its biggest reduction in years, in a move to boost prices.

Reuters

