JSE steady as investors await Fed meeting outcome

Markets anticipate the Federal Reserve’s firm stance on inflation, allowing an assessment of recent banking sector strains

12 June 2023 - 12:04 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was slightly firmer on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors looked ahead to the latest US inflation data and the Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.

Markets expect the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to hold interest rates unchanged in a range of 5%-5.25% when they meet from the 13-14 June. However, investors are expecting policymakers to give a stern talk about their commitment to bringing down inflation, which leaves open the option to resume raising rates at the central bank’s July meeting...

