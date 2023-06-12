JSE steady as investors await Fed meeting outcome

Government’s efforts to appear neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw the local currency firm for the eighth consecutive session
Public safety firm’s innovative crime fighting technologies enable police to be smart on burgeoning crime
The finance MMC will have to fund basic service delivery and repairs even as the metro takes strain
The ICT services and telecom company says it is waiting for more information on the offer, including the proposed offer price
The third consecutive monthly slowdown in price increases will provide welcome relief for SA’s embattled consumers
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michael van Lier, vice-president for consumer electronics at Samsung SA
The bank still faces legal challenges over its ties to the disgraced financier
Club conditions have improved for the national treasure
The flagship Outback XT offers impressive performance, advanced safety features and a range of conveniences
The JSE was slightly firmer on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors looked ahead to the latest US inflation data and the Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.
Markets expect the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to hold interest rates unchanged in a range of 5%-5.25% when they meet from the 13-14 June. However, investors are expecting policymakers to give a stern talk about their commitment to bringing down inflation, which leaves open the option to resume raising rates at the central bank’s July meeting...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE steady as investors await Fed meeting outcome
Markets anticipate the Federal Reserve’s firm stance on inflation, allowing an assessment of recent banking sector strains
The JSE was slightly firmer on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors looked ahead to the latest US inflation data and the Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.
Markets expect the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to hold interest rates unchanged in a range of 5%-5.25% when they meet from the 13-14 June. However, investors are expecting policymakers to give a stern talk about their commitment to bringing down inflation, which leaves open the option to resume raising rates at the central bank’s July meeting...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.