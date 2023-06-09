Markets

Oil ends the week broadly flat

Oil prices had risen early in the week, buoyed by Saudi Arabia's pledge over the weekend to cut output

09 June 2023 - 13:04 Shadia Nasralla
London — Oil prices rose on Friday and were broadly flat on the week as concern over oil demand growth was balanced by Saudi output cuts.

Brent crude futures rose 36c, or 0.5%, to $76.32 a barrel by 9.32am GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 34 cents, or 0.5%, at $71.63.

Both benchmarks lost about $1 on Thursday, having rebounded from a slump of more than $3 after the US and Iran denied a report by the Middle East Eye that they were close to a nuclear deal that could have brought Iranian barrels back to the market.

Oil prices had risen early in the week, buoyed by Saudi Arabia's pledge over the weekend to cut output, but pared gains on a rise in US fuel stocks and weak Chinese export data.

“Attention will now shift back to the precarious state of the oil demand picture,” said PVM analyst Stephen Brennock.

Expectations of tighter supply and higher demand as the US enters the summer holiday season, when more people drive, are being offset by worries over a slow pickup in China's fuel demand.

Though the Chinese economic recovery has been slower than expected, India — the world's third-largest oil consumer — has managed to sustain economic momentum.

Strong factory activity helped to lift Indian fuel consumption in May, driving diesel sales to a record high.

Some analysts expect oil prices to rise if the US Federal Reserve skips an interest rate hike at its next meeting over June 13-14. 

Reuters

