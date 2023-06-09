Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly weaker, with focus now on next week’s Fed meeting

Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims reached their highest level since October 2021, indicating a potentially softening labour market

BL Premium
09 June 2023 - 18:22 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE tracked global peers slightly slightly weaker on Friday, as investors looked ahead to the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week.

Markets have been fairly quiet this week, with analysts saying they appear to be in a holding pattern before the federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting on June 13-14...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.