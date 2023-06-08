Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Grant Nader from Benguela Fund Managers and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth

08 June 2023 - 20:35
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are Grant Nader from Benguela Fund Managers and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Karl Gevers and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Markets
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand gains momentum on Brics news
Markets
2.
JSE slips as investors reassess risk for more ...
Markets
3.
Asian shares battle as investors fret about rate ...
Markets
4.
Gold edges higher amid expected Fed move
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.