Gold edges higher amid expected Fed move

With the Bank of Canada’s shocking rate hike and the Federal Reserve expected to hold rates, bullion makes modest gains

08 June 2023 - 08:09 Arundhati Sarkar
Picture: 123RF/Phawat Khommai

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by a softer dollar, though bullion hovered near the previous session’s lows as investors awaited cues from the US Federal Reserve after the Bank of Canada hiked its rates to a 22-year high.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,946.47 per ounce by 0307 GMT, after shedding 1% in the previous session. US gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,961.00.

Gold has support from expectations of Fed holding rates next week with prices stuck in the $1,930-$1,985 range, and bullion could breach the upper range once the US central bank decision is out, said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai.

The Fed will not raise interest rates for the first time in more than a year at its June 13-14 meeting, according to economists polled by Reuters.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hiked its overnight rate to a 22-year high of 4.75%, and markets and analysts immediately forecast yet another increase next month to ratchet down an overheating economy and stubbornly high inflation.

The US economy is strong amid robust consumer spending, but some areas are slowing down, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said, adding that she expects continued progress in bringing inflation down over the next two years.

The US consumer inflation report for May, due on June 13, ahead of the Fed meeting, will provide investors with more clarity about the health of the world’s largest economy.

Higher interest rates dull the appeal for zero-yield bullion.

Citi, meanwhile, cut zero-three month gold point-price target to $1,915 from $2,100, adding that bullish bullion sector tailwind will re-emerge before end-2023.

Gold still remains a viable macro portfolio tail hedge, despite a hawkish Fed regime, Citi said in a note.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $23.53 per ounce, platinum edged up 0.2% to $1,020.13 and palladium advanced 0.4% to $1,394.91.

Reuters

