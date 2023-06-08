Asian shares battle as investors fret about rate hikes

Equities slide after Bank of Canada’s surprise hike awakens fear that US rates may stay higher for longer
Singapore — Asian shares slid on Thursday after a surprise interest rate hike by Bank of Canada (BoC) brought back the fear that US rates could stay higher for longer and the Federal Reserve could remain hawkish when it meets next week.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.48%, while Japan’s Nikkei fell 1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index eased 0.29%.
The downbeat mood looked set to continue in Europe, with the Eurostoxx 50 futures off 0.30%, German DAX futures losing 0.31% and FTSE futures 0.06% lower.
Canada surprised markets on Wednesday by hiking its overnight rate to a 22-year high of 4.75%, with traders expecting another increase in July to cool an overheating economy and stubbornly high inflation.
The BoC had been on hold since January to assess the effect of previous hikes. The move from the BoC comes after Australia also stunned markets by hiking interest rates earlier this week. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) later warned of more rate hikes to temper rising pricing pressures.
Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at NAB, said the steps from BoC and RBA highlight that central banks are not done with the hiking cycle. “Next week’s US CPI [consumer price index] will be pivotal for whether the Fed goes in June, or skips as widely telegraphed.”
Consumer inflation data on Tuesday is expected to show prices rose by 0.30% in May.
Markets are now pricing in a 64% chance of the Fed standing pat next week, compared with 78% just a day earlier, the CME FedWatch tool showed. Traders are pricing in a 25 basis point (bp) hike in July.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the Fed to not raise rates at its June 13-14 meeting, but a significant minority expects at least one more hike in 2023.
More than 90% of economists, 78 of 86, polled during June 2-7 said the Federal open market committee would hold its federal funds rate at 5.00%-5.25%.
China shares eased 0.12%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.57%.
Data on Wednesday showed May exports in China slumped 7.5% year on year, the biggest decline since January and far below the 0.4% decline analysts expected.
“The weak export numbers will have observers looking for a new round of policy stimulus,” Saxo Markets strategists said.
Treasury yields were stable in early Asian hours after surging overnight after the move from Canada’s central bank.
The yield on 10-year treasury notes was up 1.1 basis points to 3.795%, while the yield on the 30-year treasury bond was up 0.5bps to 3.947%.
The two-year US treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.7bps at 4.567%.
In the currency market, the dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers, eased 0.038%, with the euro up 0.09% to $1.0707.
The yen strengthened 0.22% to ¥139.80 to the dollar after revised data showed Japan’s economy grew more than initially thought in January-March.
The Canadian dollar rose 0.08% to 1.34 to the dollar, while Turkey’s lira hit a record low against the dollar as the newly re-elected government appeared to loosen stabilising measures after signalling a pivot to more orthodox policies.
US crude futures fell 0.22% to $72.37 a barrel and Brent was at $76.76, down 0.25% on the day.
Gold prices steadied on Thursday after a 1% drop in the previous session, with spot gold up 0.3% at $1,945.89/oz.
Reuters
