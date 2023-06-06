Markets

Oil tumbles as recession fears outweigh output cuts

Markets are more concerned about the global economy and demand than Saudi Arabia further reducing supply

06 June 2023 - 14:13 Rowena Edwards
Picture: 123RF/PAVEL IGNATOV

Oil prices tumbled more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday after a strong rally in the previous session as worries about global economic growth outweighed Saudi Arabia’s pledge to deepen output cuts.

Brent crude futures were down $1.50, or 1.96%, to $75.21 a barrel by 10.46am GMT. West Texas Intermediate fell $1.47, or 2.04%, to $70.68 a barrel.

Brent had gained as much as $2.60 a barrel on Monday and WTI as much as $3.30 after Saudi Arabia, the world’s top exporter, said at the weekend its output would drop by 1-million barrels a day (bpd) to 9-million bbl/day in July.

But weaker demand, stronger non-Opec supply, potential recessions in the US and Europe, and lower growth in China means Saudi’s cut is unlikely to underpin a “sustainable price increase” into the high $80s-low $90s, Citi analysts said in a note on Tuesday.

Backwardation in Brent crude oil futures — where the current value is higher than in later months — steepened after the weekend announcement with the six-month spread hitting a five-week high of $2.20/bbl on Monday.

It fell to about $1.96/bbl on Tuesday.

“The market remains focused on the risk to demand with recession concerns mounted on a broad-based miss in US services PMI giving room for a Fed pause on rates,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

The US services sector barely grew in May as new orders slowed, and investors are waiting to see if the Federal Reserve will hike or hold interest rates in June. Higher interest rates could curb energy demand.

The mood was further dented by data that shows German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in April.

“If coming economic data suggests entrenched inflationary pressure and investors bet on further hikes in interest rates, demand predictions could be revised downwards, effectively neutralising the ostensibly bullish impact of the latest (Opec+) output decision,” Tamas Varga of brokerage PVM said.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due to release its short-term outlook on Tuesday afternoon, while China’s May trade data on Wednesday will give fresh demand indications for the world’s second-largest oil consumer. 

Reuters

