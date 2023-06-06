Markets

Mixed start for Europe’s markets as US data weighs on rate hike expectations

British retail sales slow, the Reserve Bank of Australia raises rates and the Fed’s June rate hike becomes less likely amid weak economic data and dovish rhetoric

06 June 2023 - 14:14 Nell Mackenzie, Dhara Ranasinghe and Ankur Banerjee
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, June 2 2023. Picture: REUTERS
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, June 2 2023. Picture: REUTERS

London — European stocks started Tuesday mixed, as soft US economic data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve may skip a rate hike when it meets next week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1% to 460.40 at 8.30am GMT. In the previous session, the index dropped as data pointing to tepid US business activity sparked profit-taking after gains in the prior week. Germany’s DAX was flat, while London’s FTSE dipped 0.3%.

British retail sales growth slowed to a seven-month low in May as soaring food prices prompted shoppers to rein in spending on non-essential items, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said on Tuesday.

MSCI’s broadest index of world stocks was largely flat, while Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.90% and China’s blue-chip index dropped almost 1%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised interest rates and warned that further hikes may be required to ensure inflation returns to target. The RBA’s move sets the stage for a slew of monetary policy decisions from major central banks across the globe, with the Fed, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) due to hold policy meetings next week.

Three months ago, the question was how fast rate hikes would come. Now, a pause and then more US rates hikes could follow as a result of sticky inflation, said Mike Kelly, head of multi-asset at PineBridge Investments.

“We’re actually still positioned on the notion that you can get a mild US recession without pulling the world into recession,” he said.

A string of economic data along with last week’s dovish rhetoric from Fed officials has emboldened bets that the Fed will likely refrain from lifting rates at its June 13-14 meeting.

Markets are pricing in an 82% chance of the Fed standing still, a sharp jump from a 36% chance a week earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Data overnight showed the US services sector barely grew in May as new orders slowed, pushing a measure of prices paid by businesses for inputs to a three-year low, which could aid the Fed’s fight against inflation.

The services industry accounts for more than two-thirds of the US economy.

“The index sends another signal that demand is cooling and that the cumulative tightening is working through the economy, giving room to the Fed to pause in June to assess conditions further,” Saxo Markets strategists said in a note to clients.

Data on Friday showed US non-farm payrolls rose by 339,000 in May, but a surge in the unemployment rate to a seven-month high of 3.7% suggested an easing in labour market conditions.

“The tactical risk for equity investors in the very near term is that the Fed indeed skips a meeting and raises rates in July and not June,” said Gary Dugan, CIO of Dalma Capital.

In oil markets, prices gave up most gains from the previous session after the world’s top exporter, Saudi Arabia, said it would further cut output. Brent and US Crude dropped about 2% to $75.17 and $70.58, respectively.

In currency markets, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was flat at 104.01, while the euro rose 0.12% to $1.0725.

The yen weakened 0.10% to 139.44 per dollar, while sterling fetched $1.2410, down 0.2% on the day.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was last at $25,721, having slid over 5% overnight after the US securities regulator sued crypto exchange Binance in another blow to the industry.

Reuters

Global stocks, commodities rise after US debt ceiling deal

Sentiment was also buoyed by signs the Fed will skip a rate hike at its next meeting
Markets
4 days ago

Global markets tumble ahead of US debt vote

Data from China points to faltering economy, weighing further on sentiment
Markets
6 days ago

Mixed global markets with Asia and US higher but Europe lower

If the debt-ceiling deal passes through the US Congress, it is likely that market attention will return to the US Fed’s plans for rates
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer, JSE weaker as investors ...
Markets
2.
Stage 6 load-shedding routs SA-orientated JSE ...
Markets
3.
Bitcoin steadies after steep dive
Markets
4.
Oil tumbles as recession fears outweigh output ...
Markets
5.
JSE weaker, with global focus turning to Fed’s ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.