MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand gain on GDP data

Economy proves resilient in the first quarter despite intense load-shedding, led by manufacturing

06 June 2023 - 19:07 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand held steady on Tuesday, while the JSE turned firmer after official data showed the economy expanded marginally in the first quarter — dodging a technical recession — despite intense power cuts.

Data from Stats SA shows GDP expanded 0.4% quarter on quarter in the three months to March, after a downwardly revised 1.1% decline in the prior quarter. Eight of the 10 economic activities covered reported growth...

