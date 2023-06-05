Markets

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market report

Business Day TV talks to Louis Storm from Vega Capital

05 June 2023 - 15:06 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/peshkova
Picture: 123RF/peshkova

Louis Storm from Vega Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Stage 6 load-shedding routs SA-orientated JSE ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer, JSE weaker as investors ...
Markets
3.
Saudi Arabia to cut oil output by 1-million bpd ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Macroeconomic issues knock SA Inc stocks
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.