A US debt ceiling fiasco was averted late in the day and markets ended the week on a positive note
The JSE rallied along with global markets on Friday, ending the week firmer as investors cheered lawmakers passing a debt ceiling bill that averts a US default.
Meanwhile, US data showed nonfarm payrolls grew much more than expected in May, rising 339,000 versus economists’ expectations of a 190,000 increase...
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes firmer on improved sentiment
