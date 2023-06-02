Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes firmer on improved sentiment

A US debt ceiling fiasco was averted late in the day and markets ended the week on a positive note

02 June 2023 - 18:29 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE rallied along with global markets on Friday, ending the week firmer as investors cheered lawmakers passing a debt ceiling bill that averts a US default.

Meanwhile, US data showed nonfarm payrolls grew much more than expected in May, rising 339,000 versus economists’ expectations of a 190,000 increase...

