Markets

Rand stares down the R20/$ mark

The weaker rand is a function of poor performance by the government, one analyst says

BL Premium
01 June 2023 - 12:31 Andries Mahlangu

The rand declined to within a hair’s distance of the R20/$ mark on Thursday, creating an unenviable scenario in which the Reserve Bank might need to hike interest rates even further or risk allowing inflation to spiral. 

While the local currency has been on a weakening path since the start of 2023 in line with dim growth prospects, its descent has gained tempo in recent weeks as reflected by 8% decline against the dollar in May...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.