WATCH: Why foreigner investors are dumping SA bonds

Business Day TV speaks to RMB bond trader Michelle Wohlberg

30 May 2023 - 21:51
The need for decisiveness in setting a fiscal direction is greater than ever. Picture: 123rf
According to the SA Reserve Bank’s financial stability review, foreigners are dumping local bonds. Foreign participation in SA government bonds fell to 25% from 42% in the past five years. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with RMB bond trader Michelle Wohlberg.

