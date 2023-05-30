Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Nick Crail from Ashburton

30 May 2023 - 20:15
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Nick Crail from Ashburton.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Jonathan Fischer from PSG Wealth Sandton and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealh & Investments
Markets
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Markets
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rand hits record low as ICC tells SA to arrest ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Sibanye-Stillwater, ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE barely moved in thin conditions
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Debt ceiling doubts cast a pall on ...
Markets
5.
Old Mutual sees rand at R15.20 by end-2023
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.