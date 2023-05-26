Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE ends higher after torrid week

Rand recovers some ground after touching record lows on Thursday

26 May 2023 - 19:07 Andries Mahlangu

The JSE ended marginally higher on Friday as a handful of big rand-hedge stocks such as Richemont propped up the all-share index, masking the continuing sell-off in domestic-orientated shares. 

The all-share index ended 0.54% higher at 76,589.54 points, as luxury goods maker Richemont recovered 2%, while BHP and Anglo American gained 2.8% and 1.9% respectively. ..

