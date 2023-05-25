Business Day TV speaks to Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua
In 2019 Hammanskraal water was declared unsafe for human consumption
The World Health Organisation has dispatched officials to assist the government in tracing the source
Discussions will take place before next year’s general elections and form the basis for legislation on coalitions
The company says it remains confident it will weather the tough economic environment
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger
Money is part of the lender’s R1.37bn investment in a huge metropolitan development in the Vaal region and will offset some of its BEE requirements
Arm’s proposed IPO sparked a remarkable tussle that drew in heads of state and SoftBank’s founder
Loose forward is back in the fray for Saturday’s final against the Irish team
San Francisco’s Ample’s robotic stations can change a drained battery for a charged one in about five minutes
Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua
Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.