Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand touches record low after rate hike

JSE gains after the MPC’s announcement, but investors are increasingly concerned about a recession in SA

BL Premium
25 May 2023 - 19:43 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand tumbled to record lows on Thursday and the JSE surged after the Reserve Bank’s latest rate hike, with investors growing ever more fearful that the local economy is headed for recession.

As widely expected, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee raised the repo rate by a further 50 basis points, taking the benchmark to 8.25%, and the rand responded by slumping to R19.7868/$, an all-time low...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.