JSE muted and rand softer ahead of MPC rate decision

RMB forecasts a 25 basis-point hike, below the consensus of 50 basis points, after better than expected inflation data on Wednesday

25 May 2023 - 11:39 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning while global markets were mixed as investors focused on the lack of progress in US debt ceiling talks, heightening fears of a default.

Locally, attention is on the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee, which is scheduled to announce its decision on interest rates shortly after 3pm...

