JSE muted and rand softer ahead of MPC rate decision

RMB forecasts a 25 basis-point hike, below the consensus of 50 basis points, after better than expected inflation data on Wednesday
Despite political pledges, the staggering migration to the UK underscores a dichotomy: the indispensable foreign labour force for economic growth vs public anxiety over resources
The commission says local printing firms do not have the capacity to handle double-column ballots
DA is pinning its hopes on ‘Moonshot Pact’ with other opposition parties that aims to topple ANC as governing party
The credit sales of the retail group jumped close to one-fifth in the past financial year
SA grapples with a weak rand, capital flight and surging costs due to policy blunders — it’s time for government to step up and rectify, rather than rely solely on the Bank’s interest-rate manoeuvres
Evan Pickworth interviews Ridwaan Boda, executive in the corporate commercial practice at ENSafrica
Bloc is considering whether to use some of the proceeds to finance future reconstruction of Ukraine
The team have ridden a tidal wave of support to a second consecutive home final
San Francisco’s Ample’s robotic stations can change a drained battery for a charged one in about five minutes
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning while global markets were mixed as investors focused on the lack of progress in US debt ceiling talks, heightening fears of a default.
Locally, attention is on the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee, which is scheduled to announce its decision on interest rates shortly after 3pm...
