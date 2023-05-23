Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers

23 May 2023 - 20:49
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers.

