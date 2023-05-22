The JSE was slightly weaker amid mixed global peers
Make executive pay, especially bonuses, inaccessible for longer periods after an award is granted
The Gauteng Growth and Development Agency’s board argued the MEC wanted her preferred candidate to be group CEO rather than board’s candidate
Departments to present budgets in parliament, and by-elections in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
Erratic power supply and record-high feed costs squeezed profits
Eyes will be on AfDB annual meetings, the interest rate announcement and consumer inflation data
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
G20 meeting is the first international event there since India scrapped Kashmir’s autonomy in 2019 and annexed the region
Coach José Riveiro may well emerge at season’s end with more trophies than the Sundowns juggernaut
The 312 PB joins a list of Ferraris to sell for princely sums in recent times
Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Monday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Monday afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.