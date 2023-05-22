Markets

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities

22 May 2023 - 16:26 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/peshkova
Picture: 123RF/peshkova

Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Monday afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

