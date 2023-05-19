MARKET WRAP: Rand flirts with record lows

The risks to the rand remain heavily on the weaker side as local power issues and geopolitical tensions weigh
After flood plains were restored following a levee breach in Missouri, other regions are looking at similar solutions
It’s still unclear whether Ukraine’s president, who is scheduled to join the summit online on Sunday, will arrive in person in Hiroshima
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
AstraZeneca is China’s biggest drugmaker and has operated there for 30 years
New report shows 40%-43% of traditional banks surveyed on the continent regard fintechs, challenger bank and telecoms companies entering the market as ‘high threats’
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
The cyclist came back from retirement to conquer a string of titles
The company is also gauging reception of a special edition Pajero Sport Shogun
The rand touched a fresh record low on Friday, while the JSE ended firmer even as the outlook for SA remains gloomy.
The local currency weakened to an intraday worst of R19.52/$ — just a touch away from the low of R19.51/$ reached last Friday, as intensifying load-shedding ahead of winter weighed on the country’s growth outlook. Eskom has warned that 7,000MW-8,000MW being removed from the grid is on the cards as demand increases over the winter months. The dollar, meanwhile, is at its strongest level in six weeks. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: Rand flirts with record lows
The risks to the rand remain heavily on the weaker side as local power issues and geopolitical tensions weigh
The rand touched a fresh record low on Friday, while the JSE ended firmer even as the outlook for SA remains gloomy.
The local currency weakened to an intraday worst of R19.52/$ — just a touch away from the low of R19.51/$ reached last Friday, as intensifying load-shedding ahead of winter weighed on the country’s growth outlook. Eskom has warned that 7,000MW-8,000MW being removed from the grid is on the cards as demand increases over the winter months. The dollar, meanwhile, is at its strongest level in six weeks. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.