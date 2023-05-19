Asian shares falter on China growth recovery

Brent futures rise 59c amid expectations of improving China demand
Pravin Gordhan should tell us what happened on his visit to China
Deputy finance minister repeats reform roll call at the launch of Rand Merchant Bank’s US operation
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Lower revenue and greater cost of sales weigh down the miner’s interim results
New report shows 40%-43% of traditional banks surveyed on the continent regard fintechs, challenger bank and telecoms companies entering the market as ‘high threats’
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
National Security Committee bars senior barrister Timothy Owen from landmark security trial
The cyclist came back from retirement to conquer a string of titles
A biography of a sex symbol, a business drama and a Watergate story are among the offerings this week
Singapore — Asian shares nudged lower on Friday, weighed down by China and Hong Kong stocks due to concerns over the stuttering recovery in the world's second-biggest economy, though Japan’s Nikkei clocked a near 33-year peak.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.20% but was set to eke out a gain of 0.19% for the week.
China shares fell 0.61%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped as much as 1.8%, dragged down by tech stocks after Alibaba Group Holding reported a lower-than-expected 2% rise in quarterly revenue.
Data in the week underscored that China’s economy lost momentum at the beginning of the second quarter, stoking worries over the wobbly post-Covid-19 recovery.
Japan’s Nikkei though continued its ascent, rising to its highest since August 1990, during the country’s so-called bubble era.
Investor attention has been firmly on the negotiations over the US debt ceiling and increasing hopes that a deal could be reached sent US shares higher overnight. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.16%.
US President Joe Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in Washington, hope to finalise a deal on the debt ceiling after Biden returns from the Group of Seven meeting in Japan on Sunday.
“What makes things more complicated this year is that the Democrats and Republicans are so wide apart from each other ... negotiations will take a long time because each one is trying to get something out of that negotiations,” said Alexandre Tavazzi, head of CIO office and macro research for Pictet Wealth Management.
Meanwhile, data overnight showed fewer-than-expected Americans filed initial jobless claims last week, lowering odds that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates before year-end.
Hawkish rhetoric from Fed speakers continued with Dallas Fed president Lorie Logan and St Louis Fed president James Bullard saying inflation was not cooling fast enough to allow the Fed to pause its interest-rate hike campaign.
Markets are now pricing in a 36% chance of a 25 basis point hike when the Fed meets next month, compared with a 10% chance a week earlier, CME FedWatch tool showed.
Focus will now switch to Fed chair Jerome Powell’s panel discussion later in the day.
ActivTrades market analyst Anderson Alves said the hawkish narrative starkly contrasts with the message from May’s Fed meeting, which signalled a high bar for future hikes, a sentiment that Powell seemingly did not discourage during the last news conference.
In the currency market, the yen strengthened 0.14% to 138.51/$, but was near the six-month low of 138.75 it touched overnight.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.077% and was wedged near a two-month high. The euro was down 0.07% to $1.0761, while sterling was last trading at $1.2391, down 0.14% on the day.
The offshore yuan fell to 7.0677/$, the weakest since December 2. Analysts predict more weakness in the future and point to the Fed’s policy as being the bigger driver than economic weakness at home.
US crude fell 0.14% to $71.76 per barrel and Brent was at $75.78, down 0.11% on the day.
Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,956.18/oz.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asian shares falter on China growth recovery
China shares fall 0.61% as Japan’s Nikkei rises to its highest since August 1990
Singapore — Asian shares nudged lower on Friday, weighed down by China and Hong Kong stocks due to concerns over the stuttering recovery in the world's second-biggest economy, though Japan’s Nikkei clocked a near 33-year peak.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.20% but was set to eke out a gain of 0.19% for the week.
China shares fell 0.61%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped as much as 1.8%, dragged down by tech stocks after Alibaba Group Holding reported a lower-than-expected 2% rise in quarterly revenue.
Data in the week underscored that China’s economy lost momentum at the beginning of the second quarter, stoking worries over the wobbly post-Covid-19 recovery.
Japan’s Nikkei though continued its ascent, rising to its highest since August 1990, during the country’s so-called bubble era.
Investor attention has been firmly on the negotiations over the US debt ceiling and increasing hopes that a deal could be reached sent US shares higher overnight. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.16%.
US President Joe Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in Washington, hope to finalise a deal on the debt ceiling after Biden returns from the Group of Seven meeting in Japan on Sunday.
“What makes things more complicated this year is that the Democrats and Republicans are so wide apart from each other ... negotiations will take a long time because each one is trying to get something out of that negotiations,” said Alexandre Tavazzi, head of CIO office and macro research for Pictet Wealth Management.
Meanwhile, data overnight showed fewer-than-expected Americans filed initial jobless claims last week, lowering odds that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates before year-end.
Hawkish rhetoric from Fed speakers continued with Dallas Fed president Lorie Logan and St Louis Fed president James Bullard saying inflation was not cooling fast enough to allow the Fed to pause its interest-rate hike campaign.
Markets are now pricing in a 36% chance of a 25 basis point hike when the Fed meets next month, compared with a 10% chance a week earlier, CME FedWatch tool showed.
Focus will now switch to Fed chair Jerome Powell’s panel discussion later in the day.
ActivTrades market analyst Anderson Alves said the hawkish narrative starkly contrasts with the message from May’s Fed meeting, which signalled a high bar for future hikes, a sentiment that Powell seemingly did not discourage during the last news conference.
In the currency market, the yen strengthened 0.14% to 138.51/$, but was near the six-month low of 138.75 it touched overnight.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.077% and was wedged near a two-month high. The euro was down 0.07% to $1.0761, while sterling was last trading at $1.2391, down 0.14% on the day.
The offshore yuan fell to 7.0677/$, the weakest since December 2. Analysts predict more weakness in the future and point to the Fed’s policy as being the bigger driver than economic weakness at home.
US crude fell 0.14% to $71.76 per barrel and Brent was at $75.78, down 0.11% on the day.
Spot gold eased 0.1% to $1,956.18/oz.
Reuters
China aims to strengthen ties with Central Asia at summit
Asian shares wary before Chinese data and Fed statements
Asian shares falter on soft US and China data
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
China to boost ties with central Asian leaders at summit
Global shares lift on optimism about US debt talks
Asia-Pacific stocks rally on hopes US debt-ceiling rise
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.