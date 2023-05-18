Markets

Business Day TV speaks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Kruger International’s Mia Kruger

18 May 2023 - 20:53
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Mia Kruger of Kruger International.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

