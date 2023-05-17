Telkom’s share price plunges as much as 16%, leading JSE losses, as the group expects profit to plunge at least 85%
Pretoria has almost no moral authority or power to make a difference in geostrategic shifts
Public enterprises minister scathing of former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s track record at power utility
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Writedown charges are roughly the size of its market capitalisation and reflect increasing competition and economy hobbled by load-shedding
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mohamed Madhi, country director for SA at Yellow Door Energy
Democratic president and Republican speaker agreed to negotiate directly on a deal to raise federal government’s $31.4-trillion debt ceiling
A new regime of openness seems to be taking hold in men's cricket in SA
The new model has a range of unique accessories that will appeal to adventurers
Carmen Mpelwane from Sanlam Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Carmen Mpelwane from Sanlam Investments
Carmen Mpelwane from Sanlam Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.