JSE muted as attention turns to US debt-ceiling talks

Local bourse is little changed as uncertainty over the lifting of the US debt ceiling dulls investors’ risk appetite

17 May 2023 - 11:26 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was little changed on Wednesday morning, while its global counterparts were mixed as uncertainty over the lifting of the US debt ceiling kept investors’ risk appetite low.

Bloomberg reported that President Joe Biden has cancelled his planned visits to Australia and Papua New Guinea, due to take place after Japan’s Group of Seven (G7) meeting, to help resolve the debt crisis. ..

