Failure of talks could see the government default on its debt, while economists say the chances of recession are rising
Australia’s LNG industry asserts its role in the clean energy transition despite continued investments in fossil fuels and challenges in achieving timely execution of low-carbon initiatives
Public enterprises minister refuses to provide Scopa with names of any politicians allegedly involved in corruption at the utility
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Impairment charges, restructuring costs and tax took a bite out of the ICT services and telecom company’s 2023 results
The average salary in SA has weakened due to the underperforming economy, high unemployment and inflation, and the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic
The Entrepreneurial SME airs Tuesdays at 8.30pm on Channel 412. This week episode 13 features Imizizi founders Yolisa Tshabalala and Mponeng Seshea
The UN and Turkey brokered the Black Sea deal for an initial 120 days in July 2022 to help tackle a global food crisis
Surely the PSL had enough time to arrange for the teams involved in the relegation battle to play their games simultaneously
Agya’s replacement offers more space and features, along with some sporty styling
The JSE was little changed on Wednesday morning, while its global counterparts were mixed as uncertainty over the lifting of the US debt ceiling kept investors’ risk appetite low.
Bloomberg reported that President Joe Biden has cancelled his planned visits to Australia and Papua New Guinea, due to take place after Japan’s Group of Seven (G7) meeting, to help resolve the debt crisis. ..
JSE muted as attention turns to US debt-ceiling talks
Local bourse is little changed as uncertainty over the lifting of the US debt ceiling dulls investors’ risk appetite
