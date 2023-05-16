Markets

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Karl Gevers and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss

16 May 2023 - 20:43
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Tackling your questions tonight are independent analyst Karl Gevers and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss.

