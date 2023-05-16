Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker amid US debt-ceiling talks

Bourse surrenders earlier gains as President Joe Biden prepares to host congressional leaders

16 May 2023 - 19:10 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE surrendered earlier gains on Tuesday, tracking weaker global equities as investors assessed the ongoing US debt-ceiling negotiations.

Investors are awaiting progress on a deal to increase the legislatively mandated limit on how much the US can borrow before June 1, which is the earliest date the treasury department has said the world’s biggest economy could default on its debt obligations...

