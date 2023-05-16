Markets

JSE lifts as investors watch US debt-ceiling talks

US President Joe Biden is expected to host top congressional leaders on Tuesday

16 May 2023 - 11:35 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors assessed ongoing debt-ceiling negotiations in the US.

Investors are keeping a close eye on debt ceiling talks in Washington, which were postponed to this week from Friday. US President Joe Biden is expected to host top congressional leaders on Tuesday...

