WATCH: Market report

The JSE all share index gained 1.73%, lifted by all the major indices
A lack of road expansion will result in congestion and limited mobility, translating into serious costs for the economy
Load-shedding is having an adverse effect on services such as water and sanitation
Former leader was found guilty of perjury, but any member ‘may be found in that situation’, says league
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose
It is likely that better-than-expected mining and manufacturing output contributed to growth, counteracting negative contributions from new-vehicle sales and electricity generation
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Damian Bunce, chief customer officer at international multi-asset brokerage firm Exness
The Kremlin has denied Russia’s interference in the Turkish presidential election
Gifted athlete Michelle Staal brings a breath of fresh air to the SA sporting family from the flatness of fatigue
The holiday town of Umdloti is home to a new, fabulous fish and seafood offering
Patrice Rassou from Ashburton Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market performance.
Patrice Rassou from Ashburton Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day's market performance.
