Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as investors fret over geopolitical risks

Electricity insecurity adds to risk-off environment

BL Premium
11 May 2023 - 20:17 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE fell the most in a week on Thursday and the rand weakened further to an all-time low after the US’s accusation that SA was involved in aiding Russia’s war efforts added to the risk-off environment.

Talks between SA and the US to resolve an impasse over Pretoria’s stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine have come to naught, with Washington accusing SA of materially aiding Russia’s war efforts...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.