JSE lifts as focus falls on US inflation data this week

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

A note from JPMorgan upgrading banks such as Western Alliance, Zions Bancorp and Comerica helped a rebound in bank stocks

08 May 2023 - 11:13 Lindiwe Tsobo
Picture: SUPPLIED

The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, along with its global peers as investors looked ahead to a key US inflation data release later in the week.

A better-than-expected earnings report from Apple helped lift sentiment on Friday, as investors contended with banking-sector contagion fears.

A note from JPMorgan upgrading banks such as Western Alliance, Zions Bancorp and Comerica helped a rebound in bank stocks. The firm said that those three banks appeared “substantially mispriced” in part due to short-selling activity. This came after a California lender, PacWest, said it had been assessing strategic options including a possible sale, sparking wider fears about the health of the US’s regional bank sector.

On the inflation front, investor attention this week turns to April’s consumer price index due out Wednesday, followed by the producer price index on Thursday.

Both reports are expected to give insights into the direction of the economy, where inflation remains sticky. 

US inflation data is likely to further affirm that cuts in the next few months would be premature,” said Citadel Global director Bianca Botes.

Investors will also keep a close eye on the US Federal Reserve survey that should indicate broad-based tightening of lending by banks amid the US banking trouble,” added Botes.

At 10.15am, the JSE all share had gained 0.72% to 78,693.69 points and the top 40 was up 0.76%. Precious metals had added 2.56%, resources 1.95%, industrial metals 1.34%, financials 0.53%, banks 0.48% and industrials 0.22%.

At the same time in Europe, France’s CAC 40 had gained 0.17%, while Germany’s DAX was little changed.

Earlier in Asia, the Shanghai Composite added 1.81% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.19%, while Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.71%.

At 10.13am, the rand had strengthened 0.34% to R18.349/$ and 0.15% to R23.1909/£, while it was little changed at R20.2674/€. The euro was 0.26% firmer at $1.1046.

Gold gained 0.28% to $2,021.57/oz and platinum 0.88% to $1.067.5/oz. Brent crude was 1.71% firmer at $76.56 a barrel.

tsobol@businesslive.co.za

Asian shares inch up amid focus on inflation and US bank data

Investors brace for a week in which figures will test wagers the next move in interest rates will be down
5 hours ago

Gold inches up on weaker dollar as investors focus on US inflation

Lower interest rate expectations from the Fed could cause the bullion to trend higher, analyst says
4 hours ago
