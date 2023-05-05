This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as global stocks rebound on positive earnings

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings from Apple helped lift sentiment, while investors also digested US jobs data

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
05 May 2023 - 18:45 Lindiwe Tsobo
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

The JSE closed firmer on Friday along with its global peers as a better-than-expected quarterly earnings report from Apple helped lift sentiment, while investors also digested US jobs data.

Apple reported revenue above consensus for the second quarter, propelled by iPhone sales, raising its quarterly dividend, and announcing a $90bn stock buyback program. 

A rebound in bank stocks also supported sentiment after a note from JPMorgan upgrading banks such as Western Alliance, Zions Bancorp and Comerica. The firm said those three banks appear “substantially mispriced” in part due to short-selling activity, reported Bloomberg. 

Banking sector jitters returned on Thursday after California lender PacWest tanked by more than 41% on news that the bank has been assessing strategic options including a possible sale, sparking wider fears about the health of the US’s regional bank sector.

Stocks received a boost after decent results from Apple, as well as regional banks rebounding after getting a nice upgrade from JPMorgan and as some banks/brokerages continue to show deposits are stabilising,” said Oanda senior market analysts Edward Moya. ​

The JSE all share gained 1.12% to 78,132 points and the top 40 added 1.13%. Industrial metals rose 4.14%, banks collected 2.45%, retailers added 2.3% and financials were up 2.14%. The precious metals and mining index lost 2.74%.

At 6.10pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was 1.14% firmer and the S&P 500 had added 1.41%. In Europe, the FTSE 100 gained 0.98%, France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.26% and Germany’s DAX 40 added 1.44%.

April’s US nonfarm payroll numbers came in hotter than expected. The US economy added 253,000 jobs in April, while analysts had expected 185,000 new jobs.

“Stocks extended even after the US nonfarm payroll report showed the labour market remained resilient,” said Moya. “This was a solid NFP report but the trend is still there for the labour market to soften, especially considering the weakness seen in the private service sector.”

Despite a solid session, TreasuryONE currency strategists cautioned that “there are probably a lot of headwinds still, with the banking problems in the US and the looming recession just two to mention.” 

At 6.13pm, the rand had weakened 0.78% to R18.4208/$, 0.93% to R20.3071/€ and 1.44% to R23.2968/£. The euro was 0.1% firmer at $1.1024.

Gold lost 1.8% to $2,014.35/oz, while platinum rose 2.12% to $1.061/oz. Brent crude rose 3.49% to $75.02 a barrel.

tsobol@businesslive.co.za

Equities out of favour as global investors fret about US bank sector

Many lenders saw their shares plunge on Thursday after PacWest Bancorp confirmed it was exploring strategic options
Markets
7 hours ago

Gold drifts from near-record high, but eyes weekly gain

Bullion on course for its best week in nearly two months
Markets
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as banking sector jitters ...
Markets
2.
Q&A: Reserve Bank’s aggressive rate hikes are ...
Markets
3.
JSE improves, but monetary policy risks remain ...
Markets
4.
Gold heads for biggest weekly jump in two months
Markets
5.
Oil edges higher but heads for weekly loss on ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold heads for biggest weekly jump in two months

Markets

Asian shares rise amid US banking sector fears

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.