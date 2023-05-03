JSE lifts ahead of US Fed’s announcement on rates

Business Day TV spoke to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
As the US economy shows cracks, the final rate hike may be imminent
National Treasury will allow them to have some of the amounts owing written off over three years
Party says the metro’s asset register shows it has 103 waste compactor trucks, but only 32 can be accounted for
The poultry group has battled high feed input costs, load-shedding and the decay of municipal infrastructure
Index shows a total 27% of respondents surveyed cannot afford to invest in alternative energy solutions
Unanimous decision lifts benchmark overnight rate to 5%-5.25% range and is the tenth consecutive increase since March 2022
Coach warns his team against complacency
The final ultra-luxurious convertible leaves the Goodwood factory, making way for an electric future
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve policy meeting outcome announcement.
Investors are awaiting the conclusion of the two-day federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting, which began on Tuesday, to see if the Fed will provide clues about when it will end its rate-hiking campaign.
Market participants are pricing in another 25 basis point (bps) interest-rate hike on Wednesday, and will be looking to Fed chair Jerome Powell’s media conference for clues on whether the world’s most influential central bank will keep rates steady after this meeting or tighten further to fight decades-high inflation.
“The decision for the FOMC to raise by 25 bps has already been baked into the market, and more eyes will be trained on the press conference afterwards,” said TreasuryOne currency strategist Andre Cilliers.
“Markets are awaiting any news on the forward guidance from the Fed and if they can be any wiser regarding a Fed pivot in 2023,” added Cilliers.
At 10.25am, the JSE all share had gained 0.51% to 77,926.38 points and the top 40 was up 0.59%. Precious metals had added 1.68%, resources 1.04%, industrial metals 0.76% and industrials 0.71%. Financials had lost 0.53% and banks 0.38%.
At the same time in Europe, France’s CAC 40 had gained 0.57% and Germany’s DAX 0.49%.
Earlier in Asia, the Shanghai Composite added 1.14%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Japan’s Nikkei were closed, with tight liquidity expected
At 10.45am, the rand had strengthened 0.58% to R18.3554/$, 0.2% to R20.2683/€ and 0.13% to R22.9941/£. The euro was 0.41% firmer at $1.1045.
Gold was little changed at $2,016.13/oz, while platinum gained 0.53% to $1.070.60/oz. Brent crude was 1.94% weaker at $73.70 a barrel.
tsobol@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
JSE lifts ahead of US Fed’s announcement on rates
‘The decision for the FOMC to raise by 25 bps has already been baked into the market’
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve policy meeting outcome announcement.
Investors are awaiting the conclusion of the two-day federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting, which began on Tuesday, to see if the Fed will provide clues about when it will end its rate-hiking campaign.
Market participants are pricing in another 25 basis point (bps) interest-rate hike on Wednesday, and will be looking to Fed chair Jerome Powell’s media conference for clues on whether the world’s most influential central bank will keep rates steady after this meeting or tighten further to fight decades-high inflation.
“The decision for the FOMC to raise by 25 bps has already been baked into the market, and more eyes will be trained on the press conference afterwards,” said TreasuryOne currency strategist Andre Cilliers.
“Markets are awaiting any news on the forward guidance from the Fed and if they can be any wiser regarding a Fed pivot in 2023,” added Cilliers.
At 10.25am, the JSE all share had gained 0.51% to 77,926.38 points and the top 40 was up 0.59%. Precious metals had added 1.68%, resources 1.04%, industrial metals 0.76% and industrials 0.71%. Financials had lost 0.53% and banks 0.38%.
At the same time in Europe, France’s CAC 40 had gained 0.57% and Germany’s DAX 0.49%.
Earlier in Asia, the Shanghai Composite added 1.14%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Japan’s Nikkei were closed, with tight liquidity expected
At 10.45am, the rand had strengthened 0.58% to R18.3554/$, 0.2% to R20.2683/€ and 0.13% to R22.9941/£. The euro was 0.41% firmer at $1.1045.
Gold was little changed at $2,016.13/oz, while platinum gained 0.53% to $1.070.60/oz. Brent crude was 1.94% weaker at $73.70 a barrel.
tsobol@businesslive.co.za
Gold holds above $2,000 ahead of Fed rate decision
Asian shares slip for second consecutive session
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Platinum surges over blackout and demand jitters
Oil steady ahead of expected rate hikes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.