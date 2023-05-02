Prices leapt from just above $900/oz in late-February to $1,132.17 on April 21 — the highest in more than a year
These are three scenarios the SA government has to consider when dealing with a possible Putin controversy at the Brics summit
‘The process of re-examining our time frames is not a reversal of our position on the just energy transition’
Tussle for power leaves SA’s biggest metro leaderless for two more days
Gold Field to spend at least R8bn for 50% stake in Windfall gold project
With two rate rises in 2023, perhaps another in May, market expected to remain ‘reserved’ for most of year
Successive resignations at management level could signal boardroom trouble in the automotive and energy storage group
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Karatsev overpowers fellow Russian Medvedev to reach his first Masters quarterfinal
As has been the trend recently, motorists driving diesel cars will enjoy a big fuel price cut in May, while petrol drivers will be hit with another hike.
Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
